Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has appointed People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker Kim Eun-hye as his spokesperson.PPP legislator Chang Je-won, whom Yoon earlier appointed as his chief of staff, made the announcement regarding Kim on Friday.Kim, who was a reporter and news anchor for terrestrial broadcaster MBC, most recently served as the chief public affairs officer at the party’s election headquarters. She was also the presidential spokesperson during the Lee Myung-bak administration.Meanwhile, Yoon is set to meet with People’s Party Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo over a luncheon on Friday to discuss forming a joint presidential transition committee.