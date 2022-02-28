Unification Ministry Releases 2022 White Paper on Korean Unification

Photo : YONHAP News

The unification ministry has released its 2021 White Paper on Korean Unification.​This year's white paper was unveiled on Friday, consisting of seven chapters covering issues including the Korean Peninsula policy, settlement support for North Korean defectors, and unification education.Unification Minister Lee In-young wrote in the preface that the ministry strove not to pass over any slightest possibility for peace on the Korean peninsula amid ever-changing dynamics on the peninsula and the world at large, and stressed it would continue its efforts for peace and prosperity on the peninsula and to facilitate the unification of the two Koreas.The ministry has issued the annual document since 1990 to enhance the public's understanding of unification policies.Some ten-thousand copies will be distributed to legislative, judicial, and administrative branches as well as research institutes and field experts.A copy is also available on the Unification Ministry's website(www.unikorea.go.kr).