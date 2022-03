Photo : YONHAP News

Thirty South Koreans remain in war-stricken Ukraine, after four evacuated to nearby Poland in the past 24 hours.According to the foreign ministry on Friday, as of 10:00 p.m. Thursday, Korea time, 30 South Koreans were still in Ukraine, eleven of whom are planning to evacuate. The other 19 expressed their wish to stay behind.The ministry, meanwhile, did not tally the number of South Koreans who entered Ukraine without approval.