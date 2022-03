Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party held a plenary meeting of its lawmakers on Friday and discussed measures to restructure its organization in the aftermath of its loss in the presidential election.After its leadership resigned en masse on Thursday, the DP decided to set up an emergency committee led by floor leader Yun Ho-jung.As interim party chief, Yun, during the meeting, apologized for failing to live up to expectations and repay their support.He said the DP will start anew with humility and strive to win back public approval.The plenary meeting was expected to cover the formation of the emergency committee, the party's future path and reasons behind the election loss.The DP will also elect a new floor leader no later than March 25 as Yun now serves as temporary party chairman.