Photo : KBS News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition committee will comprise seven divisions focusing on key areas of national interest.Yoon's chief of staff Chang Je-won, told reporters on Friday that Yoon approved a draft version of the committee's organizational chart.The seven divisions include planning and adjustment; foreign policy and national security; legal, political and administrative affairs; the economy; science, technology and education; and culture, society, and welfare.A special committee on national unity will also likely be set up directly under the helm of the president-elect.The transition committee will launch separate task forces in charge of the pandemic and revamping the presidential office.Chang said the chair and vice chair of the transition committee will ideally be appointed by this weekend.