Ahn Says He Discussed State Affairs with Yoon, Not Transition Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol and minor opposition People's Party Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo held talks over lunch on Friday and discussed state affairs.After the two-hour meeting, Ahn told reporters that he congratulated Yoon on his win and they discussed overall current affairs.Ahn said there was no talk whatsoever about personnel appointments for the presidential transition committee.Regarding the fact that he himself has been mentioned as a prime candidate for committee chair, Ahn said he has little to say because they did not speak about the matter. He explained that they mainly discussed issues related to democracy, the economy and the situation in South Korea, finding that they shared common views in many areas.The two were initially scheduled to meet at around noon at a restaurant in Yeouido, Seoul, but plans had to be changed following news of People Power Party chairman Lee Jun-seok testing positive for COVID-19. The two ultimately met for lunch at PPP headquarters.Speaking to reporters, Yoon's chief secretary Chang Je-won said the two most likely discussed providing compensation to small business owners hit by pandemic restrictions and measures to set up a digital-platform government, among other issues.Chang also promised efforts to appoint key senior officials for the transition committee, including the chairperson, by Sunday.