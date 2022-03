Photo : YONHAP News

Women's groups expressed concern over a potential regression of gender equality in the country following the presidential election victory of Yoon Suk Yeol, who had pledged to abolish the gender equality ministry once in office.The Korea Sexual Violence Relief Center on Friday accused Yoon of inciting anti-feminism and discrimination toward women and sexual minorities during his campaign.The center urged Yoon and his People Power Party to sincerely understand the feelings of anxiety and fear women experience in a society filled with hatred and discrimination, and to withdraw campaign pledges that impede gender equality.Korea Women's Political Solidarity said women who had sought to vote for a third party ultimately cast ballots for the Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung, fearing Yoon's politics of discrimination, hatred and exclusion against women and sexual minorities.