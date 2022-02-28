N. Korean Media Defends Recent Missile Launches as Self-Defense Activities

A North Korean propaganda media outlet has defended recent ballistic missile tests by North Korea, calling them "normal, self-defense activities" to carry out important tasks aimed at strengthening national defense.Tongil Voice said on Friday that South Korean authorities were acting thoughtlessly ahead of the North's important test for the development of a reconnaissance satellite.The outlet strongly criticized South Korea's Unification Ministry for worsening inter-Korean relations with its ambivalent attitude, denouncing it as an unforgivable and anti-reunification act.It claimed that the ministry is calling for peace and dialogue while blaming Pyongyang for the strained cross-border relations and thus creating anti-North Korea sentiment among South Koreans.The criticism came after South Korea and the United States earlier in the day slammed the North's two recent ballistic missile launches, stating that they were part of tests for a new intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) system under the pretext of a space program.