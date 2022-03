Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party has decided to complete the selection of members of its emergency committee by Sunday.Rep. Yun Ho-jung, the chair of the emergency committee, told reporters that the party made the decision in a plenary meeting of its lawmakers on Friday.Yun said he hopes to finalize the members of the committee by Sunday so that it will be able to swing into gear starting Monday.The chair added the party will run under the the emergency committee system until after the local elections set for June.Moreover, the party decided to elect a new floor leader in a similar system as electing the pope in conclave, in which a series of voting are carried out anonymously until the voters unanimously select the winner.