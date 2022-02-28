Menu Content

Inter-Korea

Signs of N. Korean Provocations Detected at Various Facilities

Written: 2022-03-11 19:23:15Updated: 2022-03-11 19:25:33

Photo : YONHAP News

Signs of potential provocations by North Korea have reportedly been detected at multiple facilities amid concerns that the regime may resume tests and activities to further develop its intercontinental ballistic missiles(ICBMs).

According to sources within the South Korean government and military on Friday, North Korea appears to be not only preparing for an ICBM launch, but also taking various steps that could escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula. 

According to the unidentified sources, the North has started expanding the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in Dongchang-ri in North Pyongan Province, which is capable of launching ICBMs. 

Recent activities at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site indicate that the North started restoring part of the tunnels that it publicly detonated in May 2018 in the presence of international media.

And reports and images from the Yongbyon nuclear site show that the five-megawatt nuclear reactor, reprocessing facility and uranium enrichment facility are back in operation. 

Moreover, North Korea has reportedly started removal of South Korean-built facilities at the Mount Geumgang resort.
