Daily COVID-19 Cases Top 383,000, a New High

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of daily COVID-19 cases hit another high throughout Friday, nearing the 400-thousand mark.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 383-thousand-665 infections were reported throughout Friday, raising the accumulated caseload to well over six-point-two million.The figure is some 41-thousand more than the previous record registered on Wednesday.The government predicts the omicron wave to peak in the next few days, likely before Tuesday, with daily average infections per week ranging between 295-thousand and 372-thousand.Friday also saw 269 deaths, raising the death toll to ten-thousand-144. The death toll surpassed the ten-thousand mark 782 days after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in South Korea in January 2020. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-16 percent.The number of critically ill patients is down by 50 from the previous day to one-thousand-66.On the vaccination front, 86-point-six percent of the population are doubled jabbed while over 62 percent have received a booster shot.