Local Gasoline Prices Climb for 8th Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Gasoline prices in South Korea have climbed for an eighth straight week as global oil prices surge amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.According to oil price information portal Opinet run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of gasoline sold at the pumps nationwide rose 97-point-six won to one-thousand-861-point-six won per liter in the second week of March.While the weekly average is in the 18-hundred won range, prices in Seoul topped two-thousand and the nationwide average 19-hundred won in the latter part of the week.It's the first time in eight and a half years since 2013 that gas prices across the country surpassed 19-hundred won per liter.Dubai crude, which South Korea mainly imports, jumped more than 16 dollars this week to reach 122 dollars and 80 cents a barrel.Local gas prices fell for nine weeks in a row thanks to fuel tax cuts introduced last November before rising again early this year.The price increase has been gaining speed in recent days in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.The government extended the fuel tax cut by three more months to July and is also considering expanding the tax cut amount from the current 20 percent up to 30 percent.