President-elect Yoon to Focus on Transition Committee Setup on Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

On the first weekend after Wednesday's presidential election, President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol is focused on formulating his transition committee with no public activities scheduled.The main opposition People Power Party said Yoon has no public itinerary for Saturday and will go over personnel appointments for the transition committee and envision a plan for state governance.Yoon had promised to swiftly launch the committee and is expected to announce the chairperson and vice chair on Sunday.Appointments of the 20 or so committee members will also be concluded next week for the transition body to be up and running in about two weeks.The committee comprises of seven divisions including foreign policy and national security, the economy, science, technology and education and society, welfare and culture.A special committee on national unity and two task forces dealing with the pandemic and overhauling the presidential office will also be launched. The task force on revamping the top office will prepare for relocating Cheong Wa Dae to the Gwanghwamun area in downtown Seoul.President-elect Yoon will first appoint officials to his secretary's office which will assist the transition committee's formation. Two PPP lawmakers have already been named, Lee Chul-gyu as Yoon's aide overseeing general affairs and Kim Eun-hye as spokesperson.