US Sanctions Russian Entities, Individuals Related to N. Korea ICBM Moves

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has announced more sanctions following North Korea's recent moves related to the testing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system.The Department of the Treasury has newly imposed sanctions on two Russian individuals and three Russian entities for aiding North Korea's ballistic missile and weapons of mass destruction programs in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.The three entities are accused of providing goods and services linked to missile development to North Korean corporate officials based in Vladivostok who were added to the UN sanctions list in 2018.The two individuals also played an active role in North Korea's procurement efforts, including serving as major shareholders of those firms, according to the Treasury.They are also believed to have helped with vessel transport and payment of port fees in Russia in the process of purchasing and delivering such supplies.Under the latest sanctions, assets in the U.S. held by the five Russian entities and individuals will be frozen and other parties who have had transactions with them will also be looked into.The U.S. State Department has warned of additional sanctions, expressing grave concern over Pyongyang's moves to test an ICBM.Spokesperson Ned Price said the U.S. will continue to hold responsible all those who may be supporting the missile program.Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said in a statement that the North's ballistic missile launches are a flagrant violation of international law and a serious threat to regional stability and global peace and security. He added the U.S. remains focused on diplomacy and urged Pyongyang to engage in dialogue.