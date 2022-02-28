Seoul Vows to Thoroughly Implement UNSC Resolutions Following US Sanctions on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Following the U.S. announcement of more sanctions on North Korea, South Korea has vowed to thoroughly implement UN Security Council resolutions sanctioning the North.A foreign ministry official on Saturday also pledged to maintain a steadfast joint defense posture with the U.S. based on close bilateral coordination.The official said Washington's latest measures reflect its previous stance that sanctions and dialogue are both important to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.The official promised continued efforts to resolve the nuclear issue through diplomacy and dialogue and urged Pyongyang to stop actions that undermine peace and stability and quickly respond to proposed talks by the international community.The U.S. Treasury on Friday imposed new sanctions on two Russian nationals and three Russian entities for aiding North Korea's missile and WMD programs.This follows analysis by the U.S. that the regime tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system in its recent missile launches.