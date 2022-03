Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party will officially launch an emergency leadership committee on Monday led by floor leader Yun Ho-jung.According to DP officials on Saturday, the committee will begin operations with a visit to the Seoul National Cemetery Monday morning. Members will then head to the National Assembly to hold their first meeting.First-term lawmaker Park Sung-joon has been named the chief secretary. Yun plans to complete the selection of members by no later than Sunday.Speaking to Yonhap news agency, a DP official said Yun will meet with various interest groups to gather opinions on the committee's formation which is expected to include seven to nine members including those representing young people, women and labor groups.A new floor leader to be elected later this month will also join the emergency committee, which comes after the party leadership resigned en masse following the defeat in the presidential election.