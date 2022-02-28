Moon Sends Solemn Message as COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 10,000

Photo : YONHAP News

As South Korea's COVID-19 death toll surpassed ten-thousand on Saturday, President Moon Jae-in conveyed his wish to share in the sorrow and hardship of families who lost their loved ones.In a social media post, he said that six million people have died worldwide including ten-thousand in South Korea. Extending his condolences, Moon said the tally is not just a statistic, pointing out that every person who succumbed to the virus was our neighbor.He called on the country to remember those who passed, reflect on human dignity and carve out a time to heal and come together.The president said many died lonely during quarantine and loved ones could not be at their side, noting that some families had to say goodbye without being able to see the body of the deceased.Moon offered comfort to those who went through such unfathomable grief. He promised government efforts to protect people's lives and safety from COVID-19 and to overcome the omicron wave and completely return to normal life as soon as possible.He also pledged to join the international community in preparing against future infectious diseases.