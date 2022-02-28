Menu Content

Daily COVID-19 Cases Above 350,000 for Second Day

Written: 2022-03-13 10:34:06Updated: 2022-03-13 18:06:35

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities reported more than 350-thousand new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that 350-thousand-190 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 33 cases from overseas. The accumulated caseload came to over six-point-five million.

The daily figure dropped by some 33-thousand from a day ago when it hit a record high of 383-thousand-665.

The figure increased one-point-four times from a week ago and more than doubled from two weeks ago.

Amid the soaring infections, the number of critically ill patients also rose by eight to one-thousand-74, remaining above one-thousand for the sixth consecutive day.

The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critical COVID-19 patients nationwide rose to 64-point-one percent as of 12 a.m. Sunday.

Saturday saw 251 deaths, raising the death toll to ten-thousand-395. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-16 percent.

On the vaccination front, 86-point-six percent of the population are doubled jabbed while over 62 percent have received a booster shot.
