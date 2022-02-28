Overseas Travel Advisory Extended by Another Month

Photo : KBS News

The government has extended its COVID-19 overseas travel advisory for another month due to the global transmission of the omicron variant.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday that the special advisory concerning all countries and regions will be effective until April 13.The special advisory is stronger than Level Two in the four-tier travel alert system, which urges people to refrain from travel, but is weaker than the Level Three tier that recommends evacuation.First issued in March 2020, the advisory has been extended every month as the COVID-19 pandemic continues worldwide.The ministry is advising people who are planning to travel overseas to either cancel or postpone their trips. For those already abroad, the ministry is calling for extra vigilance against the virus.The latest extension is likely to be the last as the ministry said it will return to the normal advisory system next month in consideration of the global COVID-19 situation, changes in local quarantine policies and entry restrictions of other countries. The normal advisory system issues travel advisories for each country.