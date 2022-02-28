Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

N. Korean Propaganda Media Blast S. Korea for Condemning ICBM Test

Written: 2022-03-13 12:48:44Updated: 2022-03-13 18:05:27

N. Korean Propaganda Media Blast S. Korea for Condemning ICBM Test

Photo : KBS News

A North Korean propaganda media outlet has blasted South Korea for condemning the North's recent ballistic missile tests as part of tests aimed at the development of a new intercontinental ballistic missile, calling it a "double standard."

The North’s propaganda website Uriminzokkiri on Sunday criticized South Korean authorities for applying an illogical and unjust double standard on the North's lawful space development program and its exercise of self-defense rights.

It stressed that the recent two missile launches were for the development of a reconnaissance satellite, echoing the North Korean government.

The website continued that many countries launch military satellites and it is a shameless act to maliciously denounce only the North's reconnaissance satellite launch preparations and even talk about sanctions.

The criticism came after South Korea and the United States announced on Friday that the North's ballistic missile tests on February 27 and March 5 were part of tests to develop a new ICBM system ahead of a possible full-range launch.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >