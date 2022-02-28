N. Korean Propaganda Media Blast S. Korea for Condemning ICBM Test

Photo : KBS News

A North Korean propaganda media outlet has blasted South Korea for condemning the North's recent ballistic missile tests as part of tests aimed at the development of a new intercontinental ballistic missile, calling it a "double standard."The North’s propaganda website Uriminzokkiri on Sunday criticized South Korean authorities for applying an illogical and unjust double standard on the North's lawful space development program and its exercise of self-defense rights.It stressed that the recent two missile launches were for the development of a reconnaissance satellite, echoing the North Korean government.The website continued that many countries launch military satellites and it is a shameless act to maliciously denounce only the North's reconnaissance satellite launch preparations and even talk about sanctions.The criticism came after South Korea and the United States announced on Friday that the North's ballistic missile tests on February 27 and March 5 were part of tests to develop a new ICBM system ahead of a possible full-range launch.