Photo : KBS News

A young activist who fought against digital sexual crimes has been named the co-chair of the emergency committee of the Democratic Party.Rep. Yun Ho-jung, the chair of the emergency committee said on Sunday morning that Park Ji-hyun, vice chief of the DP's women affairs committee, was named the co-chair.Park was one of the college students who helped bring the “Nth room” incident, a massive cybersex trafficking case, into the open. The DP recruited the 26-year-old activist in late January.Yun said that Park has fought against injustice and unlawfulness in spite of threats, and her bravery and decisiveness represents precious values and spirits needed for the party. Yun added that half of the committee members are people in their 20s and 30s.Members of the emergency committee include former representatives Chai Yi-bai and Bae Jae-jeung and incumbent lawmakers Cho Eung-cheon and Lee So-young.