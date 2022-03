Photo : YONHAP News

Minor opposition People's Party chief Ahn Cheol-soo will lead the transition team of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol.Yoon announced personnel appointments of his transition team at 2 p.m. Sunday in a press conference at the party's office in Seoul.Ahn announced his candidacy merger with Yoon and dropped out of the presidential election about a week before the election, expressing his support for Yoon.The president-elect said that Ahn and he shared the same values and philosophy on state management and they had a meeting after the election, adding Ahn is the right person to lead the committee.Rep. Kwon Young-se of the People Power Party was named the vice chief of the committee and former Jeju Governor Won Hee-ryong was tapped the head of the committee's planning team.