Starting Monday, results of rapid antigen testing by medical professionals will be accepted without further Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR) tests.According to health authorities, the positive results of rapid antigen tests conducted at medical facilities will be considered equivalent to that of a PCR test for a month from Monday.Under the temporary move, people who test positive from the rapid antigen tests at over 75-hundred clinics and medical institutions nationwide may receive treatment and prescriptions from the institutions without also completing a PCR test at public health centers to confirm their infection.The medical institutions will notify the confirmed patients that they are required to self-quarantine and may prescribe Paxlovid COVID-19 antiviral pills for patients aged over 60.The medical institutions will report the infections to public health centers, which will then take a series of administrative measures.