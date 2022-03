Photo : YONHAP News

The government will announce details about the COVID-19 vaccination plan for children aged five to eleven on Monday.The inoculation program will involve the Comirnaty vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech for children aged five through eleven. The affected group will receive two doses of the vaccine, three weeks apart.The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said earlier that a clinical trial showed the vaccine was 90-point-seven percent effective against the virus for kids.The ministry added that no serious side effects were detected in a study on the safety of the vaccine, although fatigue, headache and muscle pain were reported.The government will recommend the vaccine for children with obesity or chronic lung diseases in light of a lack of sufficient studies on the duration and long-term effects of the vaccine.