Trade Minister, Lawmakers to Visit US for 10th Anniversary of KORUS FTA

Photo : Getty Images Bank

South Korea's trade minister and some lawmakers will visit the United States this week to mark the tenth anniversary of the implementation of the bilateral free trade agreement, which falls on March 15.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Sunday, trade minister Yeo Han-koo and a group of lawmakers will visit the U.S. from Monday through Friday.The minister and the lawmakers will first attend an event to celebrate the tenth anniversary in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday and meet with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to discuss ways to develop bilateral economic cooperation.The South Korean delegation will also meet with U.S. congressmen who contributed to the approval of the trade deal.On Wednesday, Yeo and Tai will travel to Michigan to visit a factory of SK Siltron, a semiconductor material producer under South Korea's SK Group.The ministry said the two sides will discuss cooperation between the two nations to bolster supply chains in key industries.