Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

US Nuke Envoy Urges China to Publicly Condemn N. Korea's Missile Launches

Written: 2022-03-14 09:08:49Updated: 2022-03-14 15:58:11

US Nuke Envoy Urges China to Publicly Condemn N. Korea's Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim has urged China to join the United States in publicly condemning the North's missile launches.

The U.S. State Department said in a press release on Sunday that Kim made the appeal on Thursday during his phone conversation with Chinese special representative on Korean Peninsula affairs Liu Xiaoming.

The department said Kim called Liu to discuss the North's ballistic missile launches on February 27 and March 5, which Washington has concluded to be tests of a new intercontinental ballistic missile system.

In the call, Kim strongly condemned the launches, which the press release referred to as a violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and a serious threat to international peace and security.

The department said the U.S. envoy also expressed concern that these launches demonstrate the North's determination to advance its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs and continue on an increasingly escalatory path.

Kim reportedly emphasized that China and the U.S. share an interest in ensuring regional stability, calling upon Beijing to join Washington in publicly condemning the North's missile launches.

He also encouraged China to urge North Korea to cease its destabilizing activity and return to dialogue.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >