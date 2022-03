Photo : YONHAP News

Floor leader Yun Ho-jung of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) says that there will be no problems in passing a bill during this month's extraordinary parliamentary session on a special probe into a massive land development scandal.Yun, the chair of the party's emergency committee, stated during a press conference on Sunday that his party submitted a bill on a probe by an independent counsel into the Daejang-dong scandal during the presidential campaign.Yun said that the bill will pass in parliament as President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol and his People Power Party(PPP) previously expressed their consent on the independent counsel's probe.The DP submitted the bill on March 3 ahead of the presidential election, targeting Yoon. The PPP also proposed a separate bill last year, targeting Lee Jae-myung, the DP's presidential candidate.Yoon said Sunday that whatever measures are necessary to shed light on the corruption scandal should be taken.