Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases Stay Above 300,000 for Third Day

Written: 2022-03-14 10:03:55Updated: 2022-03-14 11:11:59

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities reported more than 300-thousand new COVID-19 cases for the third straight day, with the number of critical cases rising to a new high.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Monday that 309-thousand-790 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 62 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to well above six-point-86 million.

The figure dropped by about 40-thousand from a day ago, but increased one-point-five times from a week ago and two-point-two times from two weeks ago.

Amid the soaring infections, the number of critically ill patients also rose by 84 to a new high of one-thousand-158. The figure topped one-thousand last Tuesday for the first time in about two months and remained above the mark for the seventh consecutive day.

The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critical COVID-19 patients nationwide rose to 66-point-eight percent as of 12 a.m. Monday.

Sunday saw 200 deaths, raising the death toll to ten-thousand-595. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-15 percent.

The number of home-treatment patients rose by some 42-thousand to over one-point-six million.
