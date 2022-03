Sports Pres. Moon Commends Team Korea's Efforts at Beijing Paralympics

President Moon Jae-in commended South Korea’s athletic delegation to the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing as the Games ended on Sunday.



In a message on his social media, Moon said that although they failed to secure any medals, the South Korean athletes are all winners for exerting their best efforts to surpass their limits. He added that he is, above else, glad that the athletes were able to conclude the Paralympics safely.



Moon then thanked the Korea Paralympic Committee as well as the athletes’ families, medical staff, nurses and physical therapists that had helped the athletes finish the Games safely.



South Korea was aiming to win two bronze medals in Beijing but finished the Paralympics with no medals.