Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop sensation BTS broke its own record posted last year of winning the most prizes among foreign artists in the Japan Gold Disc Awards.The Recording Industry Association of Japan on Monday announced the list of winners for the 36th Japan Gold Disc Awards.BTS took home a record ten awards this year, including two awards for its album “BTS, The Best” and four awards for its hit “Butter.” In particular, the septet won in the Best Asian Artist category for the fourth consecutive year.Last year, the global pop group had set a record for winning the most awards of any foreign artist after securing eight awards.The group thanked their fans for their latest feat and vowed to do their best to present warmth to their fans with good music.