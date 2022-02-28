Politics Yoon's Aides Deny Reports Kim Boo-kyum Will Remain as PM in New Gov't

Aides to Yoon Suk Yeol have denied media reports that the president-elect plans to keep Kim Boo-kyum in the post of prime minister.



Yoon’s spokesperson, Kim Eun-hye, told reporters on Monday that efforts will be made to select a new prime minister in line with the launch of the new administration, while describing Kim as a respected man of a high moral repute.



Her comments came after some media outlets quoted an official of the main opposition People Power Party as saying that Yoon and his aides are mulling ways to have Kim remain as prime minister.



Won Hee-ryong, a senior official of Yoon’s transition committee, had earlier said in a radio interview that keeping Kim as prime minister would be a good decision as it would reassure the people of Yoon's bipartisan sincerity.



Despite Won’s remarks, the transition committee made clear its intent to appoint a new prime minister.