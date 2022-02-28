Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

FKI: More Firms Considering 'Reshoring' over Supply Chain Disruption Risk

Written: 2022-03-14 11:56:09Updated: 2022-03-14 15:43:11

FKI: More Firms Considering 'Reshoring' over Supply Chain Disruption Risk

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of domestic companies operating overseas that are considering bringing jobs back home has significantly increased since May of 2020, a survey has found. 

The Federation of Korean Industries(FKI) on Monday released results of a survey it commissioned on 105 of the nation's top 500 companies by sales between February 17 and 24, conducted by Mono Research.

Twenty-seven-point-eight percent of respondents said they were thinking about "reshoring", compared to three percent who said they were considering bringing offshore manufacturing and service jobs back from a May 2020 FKI survey.

Another 29-point-two percent said they could look into reshoring after improvements in the domestic business environment, including deregulation, extended tax breaks and state subsidies.

The FKI assessed that more businesses are considering a return amid growing anxieties over global supply disruptions related to COVID-19, as well as the prolonged Sino-U.S. rivalry.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >