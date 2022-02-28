FKI: More Firms Considering 'Reshoring' over Supply Chain Disruption Risk

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of domestic companies operating overseas that are considering bringing jobs back home has significantly increased since May of 2020, a survey has found.The Federation of Korean Industries(FKI) on Monday released results of a survey it commissioned on 105 of the nation's top 500 companies by sales between February 17 and 24, conducted by Mono Research.Twenty-seven-point-eight percent of respondents said they were thinking about "reshoring", compared to three percent who said they were considering bringing offshore manufacturing and service jobs back from a May 2020 FKI survey.Another 29-point-two percent said they could look into reshoring after improvements in the domestic business environment, including deregulation, extended tax breaks and state subsidies.The FKI assessed that more businesses are considering a return amid growing anxieties over global supply disruptions related to COVID-19, as well as the prolonged Sino-U.S. rivalry.