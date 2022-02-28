FKI: More Firms Considering 'Reshoring' over Supply Chain Disruption Risk

The number of domestic companies operating overseas that are considering bringing jobs back home has significantly increased since May of 2020, a survey has found.
The Federation of Korean Industries(FKI) on Monday released results of a survey it commissioned on 105 of the nation's top 500 companies by sales between February 17 and 24, conducted by Mono Research.
Twenty-seven-point-eight percent of respondents said they were thinking about "reshoring", compared to three percent who said they were considering bringing offshore manufacturing and service jobs back from a May 2020 FKI survey.
Another 29-point-two percent said they could look into reshoring after improvements in the domestic business environment, including deregulation, extended tax breaks and state subsidies.
The FKI assessed that more businesses are considering a return amid growing anxieties over global supply disruptions related to COVID-19, as well as the prolonged Sino-U.S. rivalry.