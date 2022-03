Photo : YONHAP News

Megahit Netflix drama series "Squid Game" has been awarded two prizes at this year's Critics Choice Awards.At the awards ceremony hosted by the Critics Choice Association in Los Angeles on Sunday, Lee Jung-jae, who played the series' protagonist Gi-hun, won best actor in a drama series. The latest honor follows best actor wins at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Film Independent Spirit Awards."Squid Game" was named the best foreign language TV series, marking the first South Korea-made TV show to win a Critics Choice award, presented by a group of 500 film and TV critics in North America.Director Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning black comedy "Parasite" had won the best foreign language film award in 2020.Given the award-winning rally, "Squid Game" has positioned itself as a formidable contender for the upcoming Emmy Awards, set to be held in September.