Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities will review data this week to consider whether to further ease current social distancing rules, which are due to expire on Sunday.Speaking to reporters Monday morning, senior health ministry official Son Young-rae said expert opinions will be gathered and relevant discussions will be had, though it is too early to indicate the direction of the deliberation.Current social distancing rules allow for gatherings of up to six people and for businesses, such as cafes and restaurants, to remain open until 11 p.m.Meanwhile, health authorities have determined the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients to be smaller than expected and have said response measures will be set up accordingly.