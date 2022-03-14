Politics Yoon to Scrap Post of Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol says he will eliminate the presidential office's inspection and intelligence-gathering duties and abolish the office of senior secretary for civil affairs.



According to Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye on Monday, the president-elect made the remarks during a meeting with his transition team leaders, including chairperson Ahn Cheol-soo.



Yoon said the civil affairs office has too often been used to control opposition political forces and to conduct secret investigations into civilians.



Dissolving the office was one of Yoon's campaign pledges on administrative reform.



The president-elect is instead expected to reactivate a special inspector system to prevent corruption involving top officials and presidential relatives. The position, which was introduced during the Park Geun-hye administration, was left vacant for the duration of the Moon Jae-in administration.