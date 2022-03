Photo : YONHAP News

The recommended interval between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines, such as those by Pfizer and Moderna, has been extended to eight weeks.According to the state vaccine task force, people over the age of five receiving mRNA vaccines will be advised to get their second shot eight weeks after their first, up from the previous three to four weeks.As a result, 480-thousand people who have only received their first doses will see their second dose reservations rescheduled for eight weeks after their first.The reservation change will be made for people who were scheduled for their second doses from Wednesday, while those slated for Monday or Tuesday must postpone their appointments themselves.This comes after the World Health Organization had earlier recommended that the interval be adjusted to four to eight weeks, with latest research showing that longer intervals can improve the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.