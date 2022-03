Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Beom-su, founder and chairman of tech giant Kakao Corporation, has announced his intent to step down as chairman.In a message to executives and employees on Monday, Kim said CEO nominee Namkoong Whon will lead Kakao's "Beyond Mobile" strategy of expanding into the arenas of metaverse and blockchain.Kim, on the other hand, will head the "Beyond Korea" strategy aimed at expanding Kakao's reach in the global market, starting with Japan, where its Japanese webtoon subsidiary Kakao Piccoma Corporation has become a world-leading platform.Kim will maintain his position as the head of the Kakao Future Initiative Center, which explores the company's future growth opportunities and leads global expansion projects.Kim's resignation will be finalized at a general shareholders' meeting scheduled for March 29.