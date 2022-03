Photo : YONHAP News

In his first public message since the election, President Moon Jae-in says the most pressing task for the country now is rectifying the public divide revealed in last week's election results and working toward recovering national solidarity.Moon, during a meeting with his top aides on Monday, emphasized unity, saying that while people may have disappointments about the process and the results of the election, South Korea is still one.He also said that while the next administration faces a large opposition in parliament, this reflects the desire of the public to run a balanced country through solidarity and cooperation.He added that the current administration is working with the incoming government for a smooth transition.