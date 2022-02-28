Bento Calls Up Star Players for Last 2 World Cup Qualifiers

Photo : YONHAP News

Head coach for the men's national football team Paulo Bento has called in a number of star players ahead of the two upcoming World Cup qualifying matches.On Monday, Bento announced his 25-man roster for the final two qualifiers against Iran and the United Arab Emirates(UAE) later this month.The list includes captain Son Heung-min, the Tottenham Hotspur winger, Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan and FC Girondins de Bordeaux forward Hwang Ui-jo. On defense, call-ups were handed to Kim Min-jae of Fenerbahce and Kim Young-gwon of Ulsan Hyundai FC.Currently ranked second in Group A with 20 points, South Korea has secured a ticket to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, regardless of the outcome of the upcoming matches.During an online press conference, Bento said the national team's next target is to beat Iran, currently on 22 points, to secure the top spot in the group.South Korea will host Iran at the Seoul World Cup Stadium starting at 8 p.m. on March 24. They will then visit Dubai to face the UAE on March 29.