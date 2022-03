Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition committee has requested that the gender equality ministry send officials despite Yoon reiterating his intention to disband the ministry.The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family announced on Monday that they have recommended some officials for the directorial and managerial positions to the committee.They are expected to help with tasks such as structural changes within the ministry.Over the weekend, Yoon stated that the ministry had fulfilled its historical calling, reaffirming his campaign pledge to close it down.