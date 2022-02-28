Domestic Subsidy for Quarantined COVID-19 Patients to be Reduced from Wednesday

People entering COVID-19 quarantine starting on March 16 will receive a subsidy reduced from current levels, as the number of new infections in South Korea reaches global highs.



The Central Disease Control Headquarters under the KDCA explained the change was being made as the surge in infections was leading to an increase in related work thus a hike in budgetary needs.



The revision will mean the living expense allowance for one-person households will be decreased from the current 244-thousand won to 100-thousand won, regardless of quarantine days. If a household has more than two people under quarantine, the subsidy offered will be 150-thousand won.



The criteria for stipends for small businesses that offer paid leave to quarantined workers will also change, from the previous 73-thousand won per day to 45-thousand won, with the weekends not counted.



The revision goes into effect on Wednesday.