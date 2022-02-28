KDCA: COVID-19 Wave to Begin Decline around Next Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities say current sky-high levels of COVID-19 infections will continue, with a peak anticipated to be hit around midweek next week.KDCA Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong on Monday said the nation could see more than 320-thousand infections this Wednesday before turning to a declining trend one week later. She said projections have placed the peak of the current trend to come anywhere between March 16 and 22 at upwards of 370-thousand daily cases.South Korea has logged more than 300-thousand daily cases since last Wednesday, aside from Friday. Infection rates of those over the age of 60 and under the age of 18, who are largely unvaccinated, are also on the rise.Hospital bed occupancy rates of critically ill patients have also been increasing, standing at 61-point-9 percent nationwide as of the second week of March.Meanwhile, the Central Disease Control Headquarters under the KDCA evaluated the country’s COVID-19 risk level last week as "very high" for a second straight week. The regional assessments on the capital and non-capital regions were also determined to be at the highest level.