Domestic 19 Cases of Rare Inflammatory Disease Linked to COVID-19 Confirmed in Minors

Health authorities have confirmed 19 cases of a rare inflammatory disease linked to COVID-19 in children.



The KDCA said out of the 56 suspected cases reported since May of last year, 19 have been identified as the multisystem inflammatory syndrome linked to the virus.



The disease, also known as MIS-C, is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, showing symptoms of fever, abdominal pain and diarrhea.



All 19 patients were confirmed to have recovered with no unusual observations so far.