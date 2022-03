Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop sensation BTS’ three concerts held in Seoul this month have attracted two-point-46 million fans in the on and offline space, according to the group's agency.Big Hit Music said the figure includes 45-thousand fans who attended the live concerts on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. More than one million others watched "BTS Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul" via livestream and another one-point-four million took part at theaters.In particular, the "live viewing" event across three-thousand theaters in 75 countries drew the biggest audience in history for any non-film content.In adherence to strict COVID-rules, fans at the in-person concerts expressed their enthusiasm with purple-colored LED wands known as "ARMY bombs" over shouting, which BTS said was a unique no-noise experience.BTS is set to hold four concerts in Las Vegas from April 8.