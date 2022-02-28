Menu Content

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases Soar above 360,000, Total Tops 7 Million

Written: 2022-03-15 09:57:49Updated: 2022-03-15 10:53:54

Daily COVID-19 Cases Soar above 360,000, Total Tops 7 Million

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases climbed above 360-thousand, with the country's total caseload surpassing seven million.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday that 362-thousand-338 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 55 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to seven-million-228-thousand-550.

The daily tally rose by over 52-thousand from a day ago. It increased one-point-eight times from a week ago and two-point-six times from two weeks ago.

Amid the soaring infections, the number of critical cases and deaths also rose to record highs.

The number of critically ill patients rose by 38 to a new high of one-thousand-196. The figure remained above the one-thousand mark for the eighth consecutive day.

Health authorities earlier expected the figure to surpass 13-hundred on Wednesday and 18-hundred next Wednesday.

The number of deaths from the virus also rose to a new daily high of 293. The figure is now approaching 300, remaining above 200 for the sixth straight day.

The death toll came to ten-thousand-888, with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-15 percent.
