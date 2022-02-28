Daily COVID-19 Cases Soar above 360,000, Total Tops 7 Million

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases climbed above 360-thousand, with the country's total caseload surpassing seven million.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday that 362-thousand-338 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 55 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to seven-million-228-thousand-550.The daily tally rose by over 52-thousand from a day ago. It increased one-point-eight times from a week ago and two-point-six times from two weeks ago.Amid the soaring infections, the number of critical cases and deaths also rose to record highs.The number of critically ill patients rose by 38 to a new high of one-thousand-196. The figure remained above the one-thousand mark for the eighth consecutive day.Health authorities earlier expected the figure to surpass 13-hundred on Wednesday and 18-hundred next Wednesday.The number of deaths from the virus also rose to a new daily high of 293. The figure is now approaching 300, remaining above 200 for the sixth straight day.The death toll came to ten-thousand-888, with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-15 percent.