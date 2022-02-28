Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan Call on N. Korea to Return to Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys for South Korea, the United States and Japan jointly condemned North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launches as a violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.The foreign ministry in Seoul said Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi, shared the stance in a trilateral phone call on Monday.The top diplomats uniformly urged Pyongyang to stop creating tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in nearby regions and swiftly return to dialogue.According to the ministry, the three officials agreed to keep a close eye on the North’s movements and continue their close cooperation.Monday’s call came as the North conducted two ballistic missile launches on February 27 and March 5 and has shown signs of preparing for another test. The U.S. and South Korea assessed the two recent missile launches to be preliminary tests for a new intercontinental ballistic missile system ahead of a possible full-range test.