Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has taken a cautious stance on a report that another North Korean test firing of a new intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) is imminent.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that she has not seen the report and has no information on it.She did say she was able to reveal that Washington decided last week to disclose information publicly about recent tests and share it with global allies and partners, as well as Congress.Psaki said that while North Korea has been shown to escalate its testing in different periods over the last four presidents, this time it conducted the tests without similar “fanfare" orchestrated by Pyongyang after past tests.She was quick to add that “she doesn’t have anything to predict in terms of the future.”