Starting from July, people with a DUI on their driving record will be subject to more hours of traffic safety education when having their licenses reinstated or reissued.The Korean National Police Agency announced on Tuesday that people who were found drunk driving once will be subject to 12 hours of traffic safety education from July, six hours longer than the present requirement.Sixteen hours of such education, instead of eight hours, will be mandatory for people who committed DUI offenses twice and 48 hours for people who committed three or more DUI offenses, instead of 16 hours.The number of people killed due to drunk driving stood at 206 last year, down from 287 posted in 2020.However, the number of deaths resulting from repeat DUI offenders grew from 119 in 2019 to 133 in 2020.