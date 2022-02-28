Survey: 7 of 10 S. Koreans Believe N. Korea Won't Fully Scrap Nukes

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey has found seven out of ten South Koreans believe that North Korea has no intention to fully scrap its nuclear arsenal.The Korea National Defense University said Tuesday that its survey of 12-hundred adults showed that 70-point-six percent of respondents held such a view. The survey was conducted between August 12 and September 17 of last year.It marks a rise of 16 percentage points from a similar survey the university conducted in 2020.The survey also found that 61-point-three percent of those surveyed view North Korea’s regime and military as hostile forces that threaten South Korea’s security.Also, 80-point-three percent of respondents said they believe China will be friendly toward the North in the event of a crisis on the Korean Peninsula, and more than 81 percent said they think China’s military buildup will have a negative impact on South Korea’s security.The survey has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-76 percentage points.