Photo : KBS News

The government will send non-lethal military supplies to war-stricken Ukraine.Defense ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan said on Tuesday that a delivery worth one billion won will comprise some 20 kinds of military supplies such as bulletproof helmets, blankets, emergency food supplies and field beds.Talks are underway to determine transportation logistics, Boo said, with supplies expected to be sent by next week.Since the start of the Russian invasion more than two weeks ago, Ukraine has requested military and humanitarian aid from the international community, including South Korea.While Kyiv asked for weapons, such as rifles and anti-tank missiles, Seoul has decided it would be difficult to provide firearms that could further contribute to the devastation.